Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer will be back ‘soon’ after freak accident at home

Cole Palmer is expected to return ‘soon’ from an injury layoff
Cole Palmer is expected to return ‘soon’ from an injury layoff (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea star Cole Palmer is nearing a return to the pitch after a freak accident at home delayed his comeback from a persistent groin injury.
  • Palmer has been sidelined since September, limiting him to just three Premier League appearances this season, and he recently fractured his toe after stubbing his foot on a door.
  • Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Monday that Palmer is back in training, “touching the ball”, and feeling good, with a return expected “soon”.
  • Despite his progress, Maresca indicated it is unlikely Palmer will be fit to face Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday.
  • In Palmer's absence, other young players like Estevao have been given opportunities to shine, with Maresca praising the teenager's high-level performance.
