Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer will be back ‘soon’ after freak accident at home
- Chelsea star Cole Palmer is nearing a return to the pitch after a freak accident at home delayed his comeback from a persistent groin injury.
- Palmer has been sidelined since September, limiting him to just three Premier League appearances this season, and he recently fractured his toe after stubbing his foot on a door.
- Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Monday that Palmer is back in training, “touching the ball”, and feeling good, with a return expected “soon”.
- Despite his progress, Maresca indicated it is unlikely Palmer will be fit to face Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday.
- In Palmer's absence, other young players like Estevao have been given opportunities to shine, with Maresca praising the teenager's high-level performance.