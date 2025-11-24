Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca said star winger Cole Palmer is back in training and nearing a return after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

The England international has been out of action since September with a persistent groin problem and prolonged his absence by fracturing a toe stubbing his foot on a door last week.

The groin injury has kept him to just three Premier League appearances so far this season, although he had returned to training at Cobham before injuring his toe. He came off after just 21 minutes in his last outing, the chaotic 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Maresca confirmed last week that he would be unavailable for the weekend’s win over Burnley and this week’s fixtures crucial fixtures against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday and against Arsenal in the league next Sunday.

“We don't know when, but for sure it will be soon,” he said in Monday’s press conference when asked about Palmer’s return. “He is already on the pitch, already touching the ball, and the feeling is good.

“I don't think so at the moment,” he added on the possibility of Palmer coming back in time to face Arsenal.

“Last time I spoke with Cole was yesterday after the session to ask how he was feeling, but I didn’t ask him details about the injury.”

The 2-0 win over Burnley saw them move up to second in the Premier League, six points off leaders Arsenal.

In Palmer’s absence some of Chelsea’s other youngsters have been given the chance to shine, including Brazil’s Estevao.

The 18-year-old has drawn comparisons to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal - including by Chelsea teammate Jorrel Hato - and is the Blues’ youngest scorer in the Champions League after converting a penalty in the 5-1 win over Ajax in October.

Maresca praised the teenager, saying: “Estevao is already playing a high level, starting already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him.

“Now, for me, it’s more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri - this is the beauty of the football. We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well.

“The most important thing for Estevao is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club.”