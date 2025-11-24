Rangers confirm double sacking just weeks after firing Russell Martin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers have announced the immediate departures of chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, following a period of intense scrutiny and supporter dissatisfaction.

The decision comes after a turbulent start to the season, which saw the club win just one of their opening eight league fixtures and endure seven consecutive European defeats, largely attributed to a heavily criticised summer recruitment strategy.

Despite an upturn in domestic form since Danny Rohl took over from Russell Martin as manager last month, the club’s American owners have moved decisively to reshape the leadership structure.

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Parag Marathe, who completed their takeover in the summer, are now spearheading the search for new appointments "that align with the vision for the next chapter" at Ibrox.

Confirming the changes on Monday, Mr Cavenagh stated: "Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell are leaving Rangers Football Club."

open image in gallery Kevin Thelwell’s appointment of Russell Martin (right) did not work out (Steve Welsh/PA) ( PA Wire )

He elaborated on the strategic thinking behind the move, explaining: "Responsible change is measured and steady. Our first priority has been to improve the sporting performance, and that led to our decision to part ways with Russell Martin and bring in Danny Rohl.

“Danny has now started the process of improving the on-pitch performance, and that has given us the chance to focus on other parts of the club."

Mr Cavenagh acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing executives, saying: "Patrick and Kev are both skilled executives and have delivered a lot for the club in their time with it. We’ve now had six months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club’s needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kev a bit more."

He then clarified the rationale for change: "Simply put, when we think about what we need in both CEO and sporting director today, it’s different than who we think Patrick and Kev are.

“We want people that align with the vision for the next chapter. I will not throw dirt on either of them. I think very highly of them both on personal and professional levels. It’s just the reality that the club needs different things today than it did six months ago."

The chairman confirmed that the hiring process has already begun, prioritising "quality and fit over speed."

He also sought to reassure fans about the managerial situation, adding: "I want to reassure our supporters that Danny will continue to have all the support that he needs. In the interim, Fraser Thornton, our director, will be assuming the duties as acting CEO."

Concluding his statement, Mr Cavenagh reflected: "Change like this is always painful, especially when it involves people we care about. But at the same time, we’re very excited about this opportunity to bring in fresh leadership to this great club. We appreciate everyone’s continue support."

Stewart had served as chief executive for precisely one year, while Thelwell’s appointment in April was sanctioned by the American ownership shortly before their acquisition of the club.

Thelwell’s brief tenure at Ibrox is notably marked by the controversial decision to appoint Russell Martin, who became Gers’ shortest-serving permanent manager in history, sacked in October after just 17 games.