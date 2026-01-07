Harry Wilson brilliance condemns 10-man Chelsea to defeat at Craven Cottage
- Incoming head coach Liam Rosenior watched from the stands as 10-man Chelsea lost 2-1 to rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.
- Chelsea's Marc Cucurella received a red card midway through the first half for denying Harry Wilson a goalscoring chance, marking the team's seventh dismissal this season.
- Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for Fulham, heading in a cross, before Liam Delap equalised for Chelsea with his first league goal.
- Harry Wilson secured Fulham's victory with a late goal, deceiving Jorrel Hato before striking the winner.
- The match highlighted Chelsea's ongoing discipline issues, with this being the third time in the league they have gone down to 10 players in the first half.