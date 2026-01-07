Chelsea pay price for Marc Cucurella red card in defeat at Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Incoming head coach Liam Rosenior watched from the stands as 10-man Chelsea lost 2-1 to rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson were the Fulham scorers either side of an equaliser in the second half from Liam Delap, but the story once again was Chelsea’s inability to keep 11 players on the pitch, Marc Cucurella dismissed midway through the first half for denying Wilson a goalscoring chance.

Former Blues boss Enzo Maresca took to Instagram on Tuesday to boast of his Chelsea legacy but chief amongst the artefacts he bestows to his successor is a chronic discipline problem.

This was the seventh red card the team had received this season and the third time in the league they had gone down to 10 in the first half. Equally concerning for Rosenior – who starts work officially on Thursday morning – will have been the sight of three Chelsea players talking themselves into a booking over their protests.

It had up to then been an even match. Wilson, fresh from his goal against Liverpool on Sunday, found space for a couple of early shots hit straight at Robert Sanchez. Chelsea were then inches from a goal when Enzo Fernandez’s corner bounced off Andrey Santos and against the bar.

After 20 minutes, Rosenior witnessed first-hand his new team’s propensity to implode. Cucurella appeared to have the edge on Wilson as the pair chased a ball over the top, but clever manoeuvring from the Fulham midfielder gave him an edge that Cucurella could only counter with a pull on the arm that sent Wilson tumbling.

Chelsea could argue that Tosin Adarabioyo was coming round on the cover, but the decision was a red card.

Emile Smith Rowe nearly made Fulham’s advantage count with a wonderful turn and strike from 25 yards that whistled a fraction over, then Wilson found the net with fine low strike before VAR cut short his celebrations with a marginal offside call.

Jorrel Hato, sent on to shore up the defence after Cucurella had gone, glanced a header over at a corner, Chelsea’s first moment of threat since the red card.

They were behind seconds later. Jimenez kept himself onside and peeled off the shoulder of Trevoh Chalobah to nod Sander Berge’s cross from the right down into the bottom corner.

Chelsea by now looked stricken with nerves. A man down and a goal behind, home fans goaded their every touch. Kevin had them on their feet with a bullet drive from range that rippled Sanchez’s net on the wrong side.

Teaching these players to dig in in adversity will be high on Rosenior’s list of priorities and, having dug themselves into a hole, they gave their new boss reason for optimism. Bernd Leno spread himself well to keep out Delap, who scrapped and charged around gallantly despite being isolated for long periods.

For his endeavours, he more than anyone in blue deserved a goal and he got it 18 minutes from time. Antonee Robinson headed a corner against his own bar and there waiting was Delap to whack in his first league goal.

It would be a brief reprieve. Wilson deceived Hato with a lovely feint before striking Fulham’s winner.