Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chelsea hold talks with Raheem Sterling over his future after manager switch

Raheem Sterling was exiled by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Raheem Sterling was exiled by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (Getty Images)
  • New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed the club is in discussions with Raheem Sterling regarding his future.
  • Sterling, who earns £325,000 per week, was previously banished from the first team by former boss Enzo Maresca.
  • Fellow senior player Axel Disasi has returned to first-team training after also being deemed surplus to requirements.
  • Rosenior stated that Disasi has a “clean slate” but needs to build up his match fitness.
  • Rosenior is preparing for his first Champions League match in charge against Pafos, with Chelsea currently 13th in the league phase table.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in