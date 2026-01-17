Chelsea sweep Brentford aside to give Liam Rosenior victory in first league outing at Stamford Bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior tasted victory in his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea as goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

A run of one league win in nine had placed the home side at serious risk of falling away in the race to qualify for the Champions League, and the situation could have deteriorated further had Keith Andrews’ side made better use of near-total dominance in the second half.

The visitors could count themselves mightily unlucky to be making the short trip back across west London with nothing.

They had begun the afternoon in fifth place and should have ended it with their European credentials strengthened, but poor finishing particularly from Kevin Schade undermined a brave display, a demonstration perhaps of what is missing if they wish to be a regular presence in the top six.

Chelsea were far from at their best but there was much room for optimism in Rosenior’s third game at the helm. His team dug in, showed bags of spirit and made the most of what Brentford offered them.

Pedro showed lightening-quick thinking to score when a ricochet fell his way in the first half, then substitute Liam Delap won a late penalty from a goalkeeping error to present Palmer with a goal from the spot.

Brentford though had the first clear chance to go ahead. Schade cut brilliantly inside Trevoh Chalobah but made the strange decision to square a pass rather than go for goal.

Tosin Adarabioyo reached the ball first but almost at the expense of an own goal, Robert Sanchez with good reactions to spare his team-mate the embarrassment.

It had been an open, lively opening and Chelsea were good value for their 26th-minute lead. Michael Kayode’s clearance hit Enzo Fernandez and dropped for Pedro, who pounced on the unexpected chance to score with a ferocious finish.

A flag cut celebrations short, VAR stepped in to judge Kayode had kept Pedro onside by a gnat’s wing, and the Brazil international had his seventh league goal of the season.

Brentford had not climbed to such heights by withering in adversity and they were not discouraged by going behind.

Mathias Jensen volleyed a wonderful chance against the post from Mikkel Damsgaard’s clever flick, then moments later struck a similar effort into the arms of Sanchez.

Alexander Garnacho provided the miss of the season before half-time when he diverted Pedro Neto’s cross wide from virtually on the goal line.

Rosenior had refused to commit to Sanchez being his number one when asked ahead of the game. The goalkeeper laid bare his credentials at the start of the second half with a brilliant save to keep out Schade when through one against one.

Brentford’s chances were beginning to rack up and by the hour mark Chelsea had completely conceded control of midfield and were camped inside their own third.

Vitaly Janelt’s strike was deflected wide then Igor Thiago sent a free header past the post as an equaliser seemingly beckoned.

It was not to be. Delap came off the bench and immediately pounced on a sloppy touch from Caoimhin Kelleher to win a penalty.

Palmer did the honours from the spot for 2-0 and Chelsea had got out of jail.