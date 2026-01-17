Phil Foden suffers injury to add to Manchester City’s derby day woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden suffered a suspected broken hand in Manchester City’s derby defeat at Old Trafford.

The England midfielder came off at half-time in their 2-0 defeat and could have added to City’s injury problems, though manager Pep Guardiola said they are close to getting defensive reinforcements with Marc Guehi set to sign.

City have agreed to sign the England international from Crystal Palace for £20m, which will give Guardiola another option while Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones are all sidelined.

Guehi, who almost joined Liverpool in the summer, was omitted from the Palace team to face Sunderland as manager Oliver Glasner accepted his captain his set to go.

And Guardiola said: “I don't know yet officially for my club. Apparently it's close but Ferran [Soriano, the chief executive] and Hugo [Viana, the director of football] didn't tell me anything. Ruben and Josko were out but Max [Alleyne] has been top the last two games that he played.”

Foden is City’s second highest scorer this season with 10 goals and could now be absent for a busy spell, including Champions League matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray as City seek a top-eight finish to bypass the knockout round, while they visit Liverpool in the Premier League next month.

open image in gallery Phil Foden was replaced at half-time with a suspected broken hand ( AFP via Getty Images )

Guardiola, meanwhile, thought Manchester United should have been reduced to 10 men after 10 minutes of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford for Diogo Dalot’s studs-up challenge on Jeremy Doku.

The right-back was cautioned with the Premier League saying the contact was “glancing” rather than “excessive” but while Guardiola did not want to attribute defeat to the decision.

“It's a red card but it would be poor as a manager to analyse that as the reason for the game,” he said. “You could say that red card, different game. Many, many situations happen. It is easy for me to come here and say it should be a red card. It is not about that, we will not grow up if that is the argument to win or lose a game.”