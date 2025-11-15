Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eubank Jr promises Benn match will be ‘fight of the decade contender’

Chris Eubank Jr, left, and Conor Benn during the weigh-in at York Hall
Chris Eubank Jr, left, and Conor Benn during the weigh-in at York Hall (PA Media)
  • Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn both successfully made weight for their highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • Eubank Jr weighed in at 159.1lbs and Benn at 159.3lbs, comfortably meeting the 160lbs middleweight limit.
  • This smooth weigh-in contrasts with their previous encounter in April, where Eubank Jr failed to make weight, resulting in a £375,000 forfeit fee paid to Benn.
  • Eubank Jr has promised a "fight of the decade contender" for this fourth instalment of the Eubank-Benn family rivalry.
  • The previous bout in April saw Eubank Jr claim a unanimous decision victory, making it 2-0 to his family.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in