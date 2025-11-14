Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has promised a "fight of the decade contender" against Conor Benn this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the weigh-in at York Hall.

Eubank Jr successfully tipped the scales at 159.1lbs on Friday, fractionally lighter than his rival, who weighed in at 159.3lbs.

Both fighters comfortably met the 160lbs middleweight limit, setting the stage for their highly anticipated bout.

This smooth process stood in stark contrast to their previous encounter in April.

On that occasion, Eubank Jr's initial attempt saw him at 160.2lbs, followed by a second at 160.5lbs, confirming his failure to make weight.

This oversight cost the 36-year-old Brighton fighter a substantial £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) forfeit fee, which was paid directly to Benn.

Benn subsequently used the funds to acquire a luxury Rolls-Royce car.

However, Eubank Jr ensured he would not repeat that mistake, with the final face-off at London’s historic boxing venue passing without incident.

open image in gallery ( PA )

The sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were not accompanied by their fathers at York Hall – where each of the four men had fought – after the two British favourites upstaged their children at Thursday’s press conference with a fiery back and forth.

Nevertheless, a packed crowd were in attendance to witness a lengthy face-off where no words were required after plenty of chat during the past three years since the original 2022 bout was cancelled after Benn failed a drugs test.

The famous sons eventually stepped into the ring together in April and produced a classic where Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision victory after all three judges scored the fight 116-112 to make it 2-0 to his family, but he promised a thrilling fourth instalment.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Eubank Jr said: “I am feeling good. Everything is on track for a Chris Eubank Jr KO win.

“I was born and bred to fight. I cannot wait to go out there tomorrow and show the world what I am made of once again.

“The first fight was a fight of the year contender. This fight is going to be fight of the decade contender.”

A mutual respect was fostered on April 26, which has meant no major fireworks during this fight week.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Sr (left) and Nigel Benn during a press conference ( PA Wire )

It started with an announcement from Eubank Jr on Tuesday ahead of grand arrivals that he would soon become a father to twin boys and the family affair spilled into Wednesday’s open workout where Conor Benn was joined in the ring by dad Nigel.

A photo for the ages followed on Thursday when Eubank Sr made a surprise appearance at the press conference in Canary Wharf and, despite a heated exchange with old rival Benn, whom he called a “liar” for his claims that he was paid to turn up in April, it concluded with both fathers and sons side-by-side for a picture.

After no fresh antics at Friday’s weigh-in, attention can shift to Saturday night – albeit after both men meet the 170lbs rehydration clause – where the fourth and supposedly final instalment of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will reach a conclusion.

A bitter feud started in 1990 will close 35 years later, with three exhilarating bouts, a failed drugs test, a slapped egg on a fighter’s cheek and a father and son reunion of the most dramatic fashion already part of the story.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr struck Conor Benn with an egg during a press conference before the previous fight, but there was no drama this time around ( Richard Sellers/PA )

“Do not miss it,” the younger Benn insisted.

“For this fight I will come in heavy and come in the way I am. Chris can do what he wants. I am not concerned about him and what he does. Ultimately, I am fighting a middleweight, so I’ve come in middleweight.

“I’m just excited to get in there and do the business and put on a great show for the fans.”