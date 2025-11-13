Everything you need to know ahead of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch
- Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are scheduled for a highly anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 15 November.
- Benn is seeking revenge after Eubank Jr secured a decision victory in their thrilling first fight, which also took place at the same venue in April.
- The bout continues a significant family rivalry, following the historic fights between their fathers, Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr, over three decades ago.
- Main-event ring walks are provisionally set for 9.35pm GMT, with the fight available to stream live on DAZN pay-per-view for £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.
- The undercard features several other fights, including Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman and Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch.