The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Eubank vs Benn 2: Date, start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Conor Benn seeks revenge against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Jr won their thrilling first fight in April
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will clash in a seismic rematch this weekend, as Benn seeks revenge against his bitter British rival.
Six months on from their thrilling first clash, Benn and Eubank Jr will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the latter secured a decision win in April – but not without facing moments of serious adversity.
It was a night of immense drama, more than 30 years after the boxers’ fathers – Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr – rounded out their own gripping rivalry. In fact, Eubank Sr was a surprise attendee at the last minute in April; having criticised the natural weight disparity between his son and Conor Benn, it was a major shock to see Eubank Sr accompany Jr to the ring.
And Eubank Sr saw his son’s hand raised, in a moment of despair for the younger Benn, who will seek his family’s first win over a Eubank when the rematch takes place this week.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is Eubank Jr vs Benn 2?
The fight will take place on Saturday 15 November at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Doors open at 4.30pm GMT (8.30am PT / 10.30am CT / 11.30am ET), meaning the first fight is likely to begin shortly thereafter.
Main-event ring walks are provisionally scheduled for 9.35pm GMT (1.35pm PT / 3.35pm CT / 4.35pm ET).
How can I watch Eubank Jr vs Benn 2?
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 and its undercard will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide.
The PPV will cost £24.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world.Viewers to not need a DAZN subscription to buy the PPV.
Eubank Jr vs Benn odds
Eubank Jr – 8/15
Benn – 13/8
Draw – 14/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Fight card in full
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)
Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman (welterweight)
Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch (heavyweight)
Adam Azim vs Kurt Scoby (super-lightweight)
Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid (flyweight)
Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments