Chris Hoy’s wife shares children’s reaction to his terminal cancer diagnosis

Chris Hoy’s wife opens up about helping their children understand his terminal cancer diagnosis
  • Lady Sarra Hoy, wife of Sir Chris Hoy, has spoken about their children's reaction to his terminal cancer diagnosis.
  • She told the BBC that their son and daughter were 'scared' following the Olympian's diagnosis.
  • Lady Sarra recounted the children's questions, which included 'Will he die? Will I catch it? Did I cause it? Was it because I was naughty?'
  • The family engaged in a symbolic act of painting a tree and adding real blossom to it, representing 'help daddy regrow' during Sir Chris's treatment.
