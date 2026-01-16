Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tennis star makes prize money demand despite recent increases

Coco Gauff gives perfect response to suggestion she 'blocks everybody' on Twitter
  • Tennis star Coco Gauff is leading calls for Grand Slam tournaments to significantly increase prize money, despite recent hikes.
  • The Australian Open recently announced a 16 per cent increase in its prize fund, reaching AU$111.5 million (approximately £56 million), the largest in its history.
  • Players argue that their share of the Grand Slams' escalating revenue remains insufficient, with an ultimate target of exceeding 20 per cent.
  • Gauff participated in discussions with tournament representatives at Roland Garros and anticipates further talks, noting player frustration over slow progress.
  • Players are also advocating for Grand Slams to contribute to player welfare benefits and allow them influence on issues such as scheduling.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in