Tennis star Coco Gauff is spearheading demands for Grand Slam tournaments to significantly boost prize money, highlighting an ongoing contention between top players and the sport's major events.

This month, the Australian Open revealed a 16 per cent increase in its prize fund, reaching AU$111.5 million (approximately £56 million), with singles champions set to receive over £2 million apiece.

While this marks the largest prize money hike in the tournament's history, players say that their share of the Grand Slams' escalating revenue remains insufficient.

Their ultimate target is of exceeding 20 per cent.

Gauff participated in discussions between prominent players and major tournament representatives at Roland Garros last spring.

The American anticipates further talks this year, noting a shared frustration among players regarding the slow pace of progress.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff practises for the Australian Open in Melbourne ( AP )

“From my understanding, they obviously increased the prize money this year,” she said.

“The percentage is still, of revenue comparison, not where we would like it.

“I think there’s still further conversations that have to be had, not just with the Australian Open but with all the slams. We have player representatives that have been working really hard to do that a lot for us because we can’t do it, be in person, as often.

“The collective feeling is that, yes, there’s been progress, but I still think it’s not where we would like to see it. We are grateful for the progress that has been made.

“I imagine that there will be continually more meetings. I think no one wants this conversation to be continuing for years and years. So I would imagine that we would continue to have those conversations and maybe more pressure being applied with especially the top 10.”

The players are also calling for the slams to contribute to player welfare benefits, while they would like a seat at the table to influence issues such as scheduling.

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys said: “I think it’s really important. We obviously give a lot of ourselves to this sport.

“They (the slams), being the highest revenue holders, I think it absolutely makes sense. As we are the product, it makes sense for us to be partners.

“I think that it has been the most productive conversations that we’ve ever had, which leads me to be carefully optimistic, I think, for the future.”

open image in gallery Madison Keys, right, holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, left, in the women's singles final at the 2025 Australian Open ( AP )

American Keys is back at the scene of her greatest triumph after she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka last January to claim her maiden grand slam title a few weeks before her 30th birthday.

“Everyone keeps asking me how my life has changed,” she said. “It hasn’t changed that much, other than I have a really cool trophy at home.

“I have a lot of people that come up to me and tell me winning made them cry. I think, for me, the biggest thing that I feel like as a huge takeaway is I was able to do that. I don’t think very often in sport you see that you have the ability to make people cry happy tears.

“I’m really just trying to soak in all of the really cool, fun parts, like walking in and seeing a picture of me holding the trophy. I could never have dreamed of that happening.

“I’m sure going on court I’m going to be very nervous, but I don’t think I’ve ever walked on court first round of a grand slam and not been nervous.”