Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for Atalanta clash

Cole Palmer will not face Atalanta on Tuesday night
Cole Palmer will not face Atalanta on Tuesday night (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Cole Palmer has not been included in Chelsea’s squad for their Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta on Tuesday night.
  • Palmer recently returned from an injury layoff that kept him out of action for over two months.
  • Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer is not ready to play two games in the space of three days at this stage of his recovery.
  • Maresca added that Palmer has been left out to “protect him” as he looks to build up his fitness levels.
  • The Chelsea boss also offered an injury update on Liam Delap, revealing that the striker avoided a fractured shoulder in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth after he was replaced in the first half.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in