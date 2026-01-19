Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor McGregor set for UFC contract talks as he eyes White House fight

Conor McGregor claims he will have contract negotiations with the UFC next month (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)
  • Conor McGregor claims his UFC contract is "void" and requires renegotiation because the promotion's new broadcast deal with Paramount+ eliminates the pay-per-view (PPV) model, on which his previous earnings were based.
  • McGregor, who last fought in July 2021, is keen to make a return to the octagon and has expressed interest in competing at the UFC's planned White House event in June.
  • UFC president Dana White remains non-committal about McGregor's return and has explicitly ruled out Michael Chandler as a potential opponent.
  • McGregor is currently serving an 18-month anti-doping ban, backdated to September 2023, making him eligible to compete again from April.
  • He stated he is set for contract negotiations with the UFC next month as he looks to end his lengthy layoff.
