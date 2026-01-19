Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has claimed his UFC contract is “void” and due to be renegotiated, as the mixed martial arts promotion enters a new broadcast era.

Saturday will bring UFC 324, the company’s first event to stream live on Paramount+, after the UFC parted ways with ESPN at the end of 2025.

And McGregor has suggested that this new broadcast deal, which marks the end of the UFC’s pay-per-view (PPV) model, means he is due to renegotiate his contract with the promotion.

“They’ve got a new deal with Paramount... and my contract essentially is void right now, because there’s no more PPV, whereas my contract was based on PPV sales,” McGregor claimed on a live stream with Caylus on Sunday.

“I’m the highest-generating PPV fighter of all time [in the UFC],” the former champion continued. “The PPV system is done. I’m due a new contract.

“So, we’re going into negotiations in February, and I’m very interested to see how it goes.”

McGregor, 37, has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. However, the Irishman has long been keen on an in-ring return, and he has his eyes on the UFC’s planned White House event in June.

Yet UFC president Dana White has been non-committal. “We’ll see if Conor’s going to come back or not,” was his latest comment on the prospect of McGregor fighting on the South Lawn, while he was adamant that the former dual-weight champion will not face Michael Chandler.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor (left) and UFC president Dana White (right) in 2017 ( Getty )

“No, that was a couple years ago,” said White, referencing the fact that McGregor and Chandler were linked in 2023 and were close to fighting in 2024, only for McGregor to withdraw from the bout on two weeks’ notice due to a broken toe. White said last week he would “not entertain” McGregor vs Chandler.

Still, McGregor pushes for a return in the coming months, and he tweeted on Sunday: “The body of work I have put in to date, along with its depth, is timeless. I really feel younger and fresher than ever, and only still warming up. You will doubt me at your own peril.”

McGregor can not compete before April, with the Irishman currently serving an anti-doping ban due to multiple whereabouts failures. The 18-month suspension, which was announced in October, is backdated to September 2023, when McGregor recorded his third whereabouts failure.

With McGregor free to return in spring, however, and with White ruling out Chandler as an opponent, talk has turned to whom “Notorious” might face.

One name that has been mentioned in the MMA world is Jorge Masvidal, with whom McGregor was briefly linked several years ago.

open image in gallery Jorge Masvidal announcing his retirement from MMA in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Masvidal retired from MMA in 2023 after a fourth consecutive loss, and he has since boxed once, losing to old rival Nate Diaz – whom Masvidal stopped in the UFC in 2019.

“You never know, right?” the America, 41, told MMA Junkie last week, discussing a possible fight with McGregor. “I can say some big news. I have some fight news coming soon, and it’s very big news. I can’t deny or confirm what you just said.

“You’ve got to just let the chips fall where they may, but definitely some big news headed towards the MMA community. Combination of things. I can’t... Some of it is like, level 5-only access, so I can’t really say too much, but I am training for something big, I can say that.

“I can’t deny or confirm any of that right now, but maybe hopefully soon I can. I don’t know, I would want to say soon – like, maybe 10 days, something like that, I should have more confirmation on it.

“I wouldn’t mind getting out there and f***ing doing my thing on the White House. That’s the only fight I come back for [...] I’m [US president Donald] Trump’s favourite fighter, that’s all you’ve got to keep in mind. Just remember that at all times.”