NFL player dead at age 24 as team pays tribute to ‘beloved teammate’
- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24.
- Kneeland, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft from Western Michigan, passed away Thursday morning.
- His last game was Monday, where he scored his first career touchdown by recovering a blocked punt.
- Both the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL confirmed his death with the Cowboys writing, “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
- The cause of Kneeland's death was not immediately disclosed.