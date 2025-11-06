Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL player dead at age 24 as team pays tribute to ‘beloved teammate’

Marshawn Kneeland speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Marshawn Kneeland speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
  • Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24.
  • Kneeland, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft from Western Michigan, passed away Thursday morning.
  • His last game was Monday, where he scored his first career touchdown by recovering a blocked punt.
  • Both the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL confirmed his death with the Cowboys writing, “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
  • The cause of Kneeland's death was not immediately disclosed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in