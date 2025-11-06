Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24
The 24-year-old’s cause of death was not immediately known
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died. He was 24.
The former Western Michigan standout, who was originally from Grand Rapids, died overnight Thursday, his agent Jonathan Perzley, confirmed on Instagram.
“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” he wrote. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”
Kneeland, the Cowboys’ second-round pick during the 2024 draft, recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for his first career touchdown during the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday — his final game.
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
The National Football League also confirmed Kneeland’s death, writing on X, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”
His cause of death was not immediately known.
Throughout his two seasons, Kneeland played in 18 games with four starts, and had 26 tackles and one sack. He scored his first-ever touchdown as an NFL player on Monday, just days before his death.
This is a breaking news story...
