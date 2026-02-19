Cricket umpire dies and players injured after bees attack match
- A senior cricket umpire, Manik Gupta, 65, died after being stung by a swarm of bees during a local league match in Shuklaganj, Uttar Pradesh, northern India.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday while Gupta was officiating a game organised by the Kanpur Cricket Association, causing chaos on the field.
- Gupta was stung multiple times and collapsed, later being declared dead on arrival at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur after his condition worsened.
- Another umpire, Jagdish Sharma, and between 15 to 20 players were also injured in the bee attack.
- The Kanpur Cricket Association confirmed Gupta's death, expressing condolences and pledging support to the family of the umpire, who had served for nearly three decades.
