Cricket umpire dies and players injured after bees attack match

  • A senior cricket umpire, Manik Gupta, 65, died after being stung by a swarm of bees during a local league match in Shuklaganj, Uttar Pradesh, northern India.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday while Gupta was officiating a game organised by the Kanpur Cricket Association, causing chaos on the field.
  • Gupta was stung multiple times and collapsed, later being declared dead on arrival at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur after his condition worsened.
  • Another umpire, Jagdish Sharma, and between 15 to 20 players were also injured in the bee attack.
  • The Kanpur Cricket Association confirmed Gupta's death, expressing condolences and pledging support to the family of the umpire, who had served for nearly three decades.
