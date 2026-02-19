Indian cricket umpire dies after bees swarm local match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior cricket umpire died after a swarm of bees descended on a local match in northern India, triggering panic on the field and leaving several players injured.

Manik Gupta, 65, was officiating a league game at Sapru Maidan in Uttar Pradesh state’s Shuklaganj area on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The match – part of a local league organised by the Kanpur Cricket Association – had just begun when bees swarmed the ground, attacking players and officials, the news agency PTI reported.

The attack caused chaos, with players and spectators running for cover. Eyewitnesses said Gupta was stung multiple times and collapsed on the field.

Police said another umpire, Jagdish Sharma, and 15 to 20 players were injured.

The local daily Midday reported that Gupta was taken to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and then referred to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur as his condition worsened. At the latter hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SN Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, confirmed the death.

“When Gupta was being rushed to the hospital, bees were still clinging to his face and body,” he said.

File. Bees swarm a man during a celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi in Guwahati, India, on 25 March 2024 ( AP )

The Times of India reported that Gupta has been on the Kanpur association’s umpiring panel for nearly three decades.

Association officials expressed condolences and said they would support his family. Chairman Sanjay Kapoor was quoted as saying by the paper: “The senior umpire of KCA was dedicated to the game. The KCA family shares every sorrow and stands with the bereaved family. All possible help will be provided to his family.”

In 2019, a domestic match between India A and the England Lions was briefly halted after a swarm of bees attacked spectators at the Sports Hub stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala.

During the 28th over of the England Lions’ innings, a swarm of bees flew out from a hive believed to have been beneath the seats in the west stand, injuring five spectators who were taken to hospital with minor stings.

Players and officials were not hurt, although some fielders stepped away from the boundary, and India A coach Rahul Dravid briefly retreated to the dugout as a precaution.

The match was paused for about 15 minutes before play resumed.