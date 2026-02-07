Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham star shown straight red card for horror tackle against Man United

Cristian Romero was sent off against Man United
Cristian Romero was sent off against Man United (REUTERS)
  • Tottenham captain Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card in his side’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.
  • The incident happened just before the half hour mark when Romero caught United midfielder Casemiro on the ankle.
  • Casemiro rolled around on the ground in agony, and the referee decided it was worthy of a straight red card.
  • Romero’s dismissal left Tottenham with an uphill task and United took the lead shortly afterwards through Bryan Mbeumo.
  • Michael Carrick’s United are aiming for their fourth victory in a row after previous victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
