Michael Carrick confirms Man United talks for mid-season friendlies after Saudi Arabia rumours

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick confirmed that the club are in talks over potentially playing mid-season friendlies abroad, though “nothing has been decided” regarding how to use the gaps in the team’s schedule.

United exited both cup competitions at the first time of asking this season and now they have gaps in the schedule in February and March, with free weekends during the fifth and sixth rounds of the FA Cup.

And rumours have previously linked United to lucrative friendlies in countries such as Saudi Arabia, with suggestions that the club could bank £5m per match.

"At this stage, nothing's confirmed," said Carrick in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s meeting with Tottenham.

"We're aware of the schedule, and there are some spaces that we can use in different ways, so it's all up for discussion at the moment. But nothing's been decided, and it might happen or it might not, we'll just have to wait and see.”

While United are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification – with the club fourth in the Premier League ahead of the weekend – they are scheduled to play just 40 competitive matches this season after exiting the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the first possible rounds.

There is now an 11-day gap in their schedule between the match against Newcastle on 4 March and the visit of Aston Villa on 15 March, before a mammoth 22-day gap between an away fixture at Bournemouth on 20 March and a home match against Leeds United on the weekend of 11 April.

And while the financial benefits of such matches would be an incentive, Carrick may also feel a desire to keep his side playing games during these periods as they continue to fight for European football, with the interim boss explaining that his side are continuously “focused on being better” as they enter the business end of the season.

Carrick has so far overseen an upturn in United’s form, with three wins from three since he took over as interim boss ( PA Wire )

“The players have been spot on and fully focused. We’re all aware of the bigger situation and what might happen,” added Carrick.

“As a player, you focus on what’s ahead of you, trying to achieve what you can at this moment in time and the rest of the season. I’ve got no concerns. The lads have been better than you can imagine. We’re focused on being better, improving and getting ourselves and this club to where we want to be. Small steps but it’s a big end to the season.”

Ahead of the match against Tottenham on Saturday, Carrick also confirmed that both Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt are closer to making their returns to the squad.

“Mason sooner [than de Ligt]. He’s not too far away. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long. Matta [de Ligt] is working his way back, taking good steps and improving and being really positive. Hopefully won't be too long,” added the interim United boss.