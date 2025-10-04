Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United could reunite this winter

Ruben Amorim said United is looking at warm-weather friendlies

Jamie Gardner
Saturday 04 October 2025 08:46 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Ronaldo: 'I belong to Manchester'

The prospect of a winter reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United has been reignited after head coach Ruben Amorim revealed the club is exploring warm-weather friendlies.

United’s defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final meant no European football this season, freeing up midweek slots and impacting revenue.

Amorim confirmed the club, also out of the Carabao Cup, is considering friendlies to "compensate" for this loss.

Reports suggest the Red Devils could tour Saudi Arabia or Dubai, potentially facing Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, though the PA news agency understands no plans are yet set in stone.

Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim (PA)

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009 and returned for a second spell in the 2021-22 season.

A friendly match against another European giant, AC Milan, has also been mooted, with the Rossoneri similarly at a loose end without continental football.

Asked about the prospect of playing friendlies, Amorim said: “We have to do it. We knew it when we missed Europe. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to compensate a lot of things.

“So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our friends around the world. We have to manage and find the space to do it.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in