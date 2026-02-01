The ‘Manchester United Way’ is back as ‘Fergie Time’ win over Fulham restores feelgood factor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Manchester United scored their injury-time winner, the cameras panned to Sir Alex Ferguson, because that is what happens at such moments. It was Fergie Time.

It was also a Carrick scoreline, though. A second successive 3-2 win, a third in the six matches Michael Carrick has overseen – including three in 2021 – seemed confirmation that, calm a character as the head coach is, he can preside over some dramatic, terrific matches.

Benjamin Sesko got the role that some of Carrick’s former teammates used to adopt, whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Federico Macheda or Javier Hernandez: the super-sub turned match-winner. The Slovenian had hit the post with his first touch, a glancing header. In the 94th minute, he span, shot and sent the ball spiralling into the top corner, a brilliant finish to cut off a superb Fulham comeback. “A huge moment,” said Carrick.

Sesko had looked to be one of those suffering from Carrick’s appointment, a scorer of three goals in two games under Darren Fletcher, then seemingly the third-choice striker. Yet this became the best moment of his United career. “Scoring the winner is unbelievable,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming about that and dreaming that I can do that.”

open image in gallery Casemiro opened the scoring from a free-kick after United had a penalty decision overturned ( AFP/Getty )

And when he struck, Old Trafford was transported back; to the place Carrick remembered from his playing days. “It’s the best feeling,” he said. “Some of the best moments here that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of [were] when you get a moment of elation and excitement like that. There’s no better place, in front of the Stretford End, and it ends up meaning a bit more. People leave here with more than just ‘United win today’. And it puts layers on top of that and the connection and the feeling, the emotion. It’s why we all love it so much.”

So the Carrick renaissance continued. United are back up to fourth and, after three games, he has already equalled the longest winning run that the sacked Ruben Amorim managed. If that illustrates that this group of players always had the potential to do better, Carrick has proved it with his immediate impact. “There is huge talent, I think they have shown that,” he said.

open image in gallery A stunner by Matheus Cunha put United 2-0 up ( Getty )

That talent is now being used correctly. Shifting Bruno Fernandes back into the No 10 role may have been the most obvious of masterstrokes, but it reaped another dividend. The captain has provided an assist in each game since Amorim’s departure. He got two against Fulham, including a wonderful dummy before his low cross for Sesko’s goal. “A big assist,” said his fellow Portuguese, Fulham manager Marco Silva.

There were other contributors. This was about a man who has come back, and one who is going. Casemiro delivered a goal and an assist. His substitution perhaps afforded Fulham a way back into the game: United were 2-0 up then, but with Manuel Ugarte an inadequate replacement, Fulham conjured a terrific comeback which nevertheless produced no points.

Their goals were both memorable. Raul Jimenez’s penalty was a work of art, lifted into the roof of the net. Then Fulham’s record signing struck in spectacular fashion, Kevin unleashing a curling, dipping shot from an acute angle. It was quite a way to open his Premier League account. It prompted Sesko’s immediate response.

open image in gallery Jorge Cuenca had a goal disallowed ( AFP/Getty )

He was the hero. For Fulham, the villain was referee John Brooks, though he was right to award the visitors’ spot kick, with Harry Maguire clattering into Jimenez even as Senne Lammens saved the Mexican’s shot; the excellent goalkeeper had no chance with the spot kick. Brooks was correct, too, to disallow a goal by the offside Jorge Cuenca.

For Silva, though, Brooks had set the tone for the game. “The story of the game started with a horrendous, terrible decision from John Brooks with the penalty he gave,” he said. Brooks pointed to the spot for Cuenca’s challenge on Matheus Cunha; it was redesignated a free kick, for the defender’s shirt pull outside the box.

open image in gallery Jimenez maintained his 100 per cent record with Premier League penalties as he scored his 12th from 12 ( Getty )

open image in gallery A stoppage-time goal by Kevin looked to be enough for a point for Fulham ( Getty )

Silva accused the officials of changing their story. “It was a bad, bad, bad decision by John Brooks,” he added. “The pull after they found was three or four seconds before. Everyone in the stadium felt the penalty was given for the tackle, and after, VAR come with a completely different decision.”

The outcome was nevertheless the same. United have been set-piece specialists this season, and their 14th dead-ball goal came when Casemiro headed in Fernandes’s free kick.

The second goal was made in Brazil but a consequence of Carrick’s sure decision-making. Minus the injured Patrick Dorgu, a scorer in his first outings in charge, he faced a choice of who to select on the left wing. He opted for Cunha and, after Casemiro’s no-look pass, he unleashed an explosive finish.

open image in gallery Sesko broke Fulham's hearts mere minutes after Kevin's superb equaliser ( Getty )

At that stage, it might have been a regulation win. Fulham had other ideas. United had fallibilities. Kevin levelled, but Carrick was conscious there were still eight minutes to go.

“The character once we had that big setback was probably the most pleasing thing,” Carrick said. “We can play better at times but I can’t fault the spirit, it has taken us through.”

As he said, “it’s not always the easiest way”. But then that sometimes was the United way in his own playing days.

And amid the sepia-tinted excitement, Carrick’s employers may be particularly grateful for his swift start. A pre-match march to protest against the owners drew between 500 and 600 fans. But the feelgood factor has been restored inside at Old Trafford. Especially when it ended with an injury-time winner in their truest tradition.