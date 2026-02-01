Man City hit five to stun champions Chelsea and close in on WSL title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kerolin hit a hat-trick as Women's Super League leaders Manchester City romped to a 5-1 win over stumbling champions Chelsea to move 11 points clear at the top.

The pick of the Brazilian's goals came when she raced from the halfway line before chipping England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to make it 4-0.

Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema were also on target in a statement victory for Andree Jeglertz's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea's reply came via Alyssa Thompson's strike from the edge of the box.

Lisa Naalsund scored a second half double as Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-1.

The Norwegian midfielder sent United ahead in the 52nd minute before Alice Bergstrom levelled for the struggling Reds.

However, Naalsund's second on the hour came just 97 seconds after that equaliser and Frida Rolfo sealed victory three minutes from time to extend United's unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions and leave Liverpool at the foot of the table.

Tottenham are one point away from the top three after coming from behind to beat West Ham 2-1.

Shekiera Martinez had initially opened the scoring for the Hammers, but Matilda Vinberg's superb top-corner strike from outside of the box levelled the score.

Olivia Holdt then found the winner for Tottenham with a fantastic first-time finish on the edge of the area, but the north London side finished with 10 players after Drew Spence was dismissed in stoppage-time.

Spurs are seven points ahead of London City Lionesses in the table after Freya Godfrey's winner saw them snatch a 2-1 win against Brighton.

Kiko Seike sent the Seagulls ahead with a brilliant finish with the outside of her boot, but London City levelled through Moeka Minami's own goal.

Godfrey's strike just before the break sent London City to their sixth WSL win of the campaign and means they leapfrog Brighton in the table.

Martina Fernandez's brace ensured Everton came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Ebony Salmon's top-corner effort sent Villa ahead, but Everton responded through two thumping headers from Fernandez at the back post in either half.

Her double secured the Toffees' first WSL win at Goodison Park this season and they moved five points behind eighth-placed Villa in the table.

