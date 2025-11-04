Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement date and admits he ‘probably will cry’
- Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he plans to retire from professional football "soon", anticipating an emotional farewell as he admitted he “probably will cry”.
- The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward shared his intentions during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.
- Ronaldo stated he has been preparing for his future since his mid-20s and expects to cope with the transition.
- He also offered candid thoughts on Manchester United, his former club, suggesting they are "not in a good path".
- Ronaldo believes the issues at Manchester United extend beyond just the coach and players, despite still loving the club.