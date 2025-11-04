Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement date and admits he ‘probably will cry’

Cristiano Ronaldo has given an update on his retirement plans (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo has given an update on his retirement plans (Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he plans to retire from professional football "soon", anticipating an emotional farewell as he admitted he “probably will cry”.
  • The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward shared his intentions during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.
  • Ronaldo stated he has been preparing for his future since his mid-20s and expects to cope with the transition.
  • He also offered candid thoughts on Manchester United, his former club, suggesting they are "not in a good path".
  • Ronaldo believes the issues at Manchester United extend beyond just the coach and players, despite still loving the club.
