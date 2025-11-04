Cristiano Ronaldo delivers major retirement update as he weighs up ‘difficult’ decision
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about when he is planning to hang up his boots
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he plans to retire from professional football "soon" and anticipates an emotional farewell, predicting he "probably will cry" when the moment arrives.
The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward, who boasts an astonishing 952 career goals, shared his future intentions during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Asked about hanging up his boots, Ronaldo stated: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.
“But Piers, I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."
Ronaldo, who departed Manchester United for a second time in 2022 after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, also offered his candid thoughts on his former club's current trajectory under his ex-Portugal team-mate Ruben Amorim.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has scored 102 times in 115 games for his Saudi club, acknowledged efforts being made by Amorim, stating: "He’s doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles. Miracles is impossible. We say in Portugal, ‘Miracles is only in Fatima’… And he’s not going to do miracles.
“They have good players but they don’t have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is. Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club.
“But we have all to be honest and look for ourselves and say, ‘Listen, they are not in a good path’. So, they need to change and it’s not only about the coach and players, in my opinion."
United are unbeaten in their last four league games but sit eighth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders, Arsenal.
