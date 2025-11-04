Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he plans to retire from professional football "soon" and anticipates an emotional farewell, predicting he "probably will cry" when the moment arrives.

The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward, who boasts an astonishing 952 career goals, shared his future intentions during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Asked about hanging up his boots, Ronaldo stated: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.

“But Piers, I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

Ronaldo, who departed Manchester United for a second time in 2022 after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, also offered his candid thoughts on his former club's current trajectory under his ex-Portugal team-mate Ruben Amorim.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has scored 102 times in 115 games for his Saudi club, acknowledged efforts being made by Amorim, stating: "He’s doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles. Miracles is impossible. We say in Portugal, ‘Miracles is only in Fatima’… And he’s not going to do miracles.

“They have good players but they don’t have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is. Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club.

“But we have all to be honest and look for ourselves and say, ‘Listen, they are not in a good path’. So, they need to change and it’s not only about the coach and players, in my opinion."

United are unbeaten in their last four league games but sit eighth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders, Arsenal.