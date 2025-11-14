Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the start of the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off on Thursday and now risks missing the start of next year’s World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off on Thursday and now risks missing the start of next year’s World Cup (Getty)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card in 226 appearances for Portugal during their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
  • The dismissal was for violent conduct after Ronaldo elbowed Ireland defender Dara O’Shea, a decision upgraded to red following a VAR review.
  • This red card carries an automatic one-match ban, with the Fifa Disciplinary Committee potentially extending the suspension to up to three games.
  • Such an extended ban could result in Ronaldo missing Portugal’s opening matches at the World Cup, as qualifying suspensions carry over to the tournament.
  • The incident occurred after Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson urged the referee to take strong action against Ronaldo ahead of the match.
