Why Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the start of the 2026 World Cup
- Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card in 226 appearances for Portugal during their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
- The dismissal was for violent conduct after Ronaldo elbowed Ireland defender Dara O’Shea, a decision upgraded to red following a VAR review.
- This red card carries an automatic one-match ban, with the Fifa Disciplinary Committee potentially extending the suspension to up to three games.
- Such an extended ban could result in Ronaldo missing Portugal’s opening matches at the World Cup, as qualifying suspensions carry over to the tournament.
- The incident occurred after Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson urged the referee to take strong action against Ronaldo ahead of the match.