Independent

Crystal Palace charged after fans displayed Evangelos Marinakis gun banner

Evangelos Marinakis was the target of a banner held up by Crystal Palace fans
Evangelos Marinakis was the target of a banner held up by Crystal Palace fans (PA Wire)
  • Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA).
  • The charge stems from a graphic banner displayed by their supporters during a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on 24 August.
  • The controversial banner depicted Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis holding a gun to the head of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.
  • The FA alleges that Crystal Palace failed to ensure their spectators did not behave improperly, offensively, abusively, insultingly, or provocatively.
  • Crystal Palace has until 11 November to formally respond to the misconduct charge.
