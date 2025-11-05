Crystal Palace charged over fan banner that targeted Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis
The club has been accused of misconduct over the graphic banner
Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after their supporters displayed a graphic banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park in August.
The controversial display depicted the Greek businessman holding a gun to the head of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.
It occurred amidst simmering tensions between the two clubs, which had escalated throughout the summer.
Both indirectly went head to head for a place in this season's Europa League, with Uefa eventually ruling Forest would enter the second-tier competition at Palace's expense.
The south London club were excluded due to previous co-owner John Textor holding a controlling interest in Lyon.
Despite Marinakis not attending the 1-1 draw on 24 August, the Palace fans made their feelings clear.
Gibbs-White, who had looked set to leave to join Tottenham in the summer only to perform a U-turn and agree a new contract, was a central figure in the banner's imagery.
An official statement from the FA confirmed the charge: "Crystal Palace FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to its Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Sunday 24 August.
“It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) didn't behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, insulting and/or provocative way during the fixture."
Crystal Palace has until Tuesday 11 November to provide their formal response.
Forest finished seventh in the Premier League last season to secure European football but have endured a difficult start to the current campaign and find themselves in the relegation zone after 10 matches.
Marinakis sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in September and his replacement, Ange Postecoglou, lasted just 39 days before being relieved of his duties last month.
Forest now have Sean Dyche at the helm, and picked up their first point under their new manager after holding Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
