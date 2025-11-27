Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Glasner rues missed Palace chances as Eagles lose at Strasbourg

Palace lost 2-1 to the Ligue 1 side
Palace lost 2-1 to the Ligue 1 side (REUTERS)
  • Crystal Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg in the Conference League, despite taking an early lead.
  • Palace manager Oliver Glasner attributed the loss to his team's failure to convert clear-cut chances, including two open goals.
  • Tyrick Mitchell scored for Crystal Palace, but Strasbourg secured their victory with goals from Emanuel Emegha and Samir El Mourabet.
  • Crucially, Palace hit the woodwork twice with open goals to aim at after Strasbourg's goalkeeper, Mike Penders, was out of position.
  • The result leaves Crystal Palace in 18th place in the 36-team league, having accumulated six points from four matches.
