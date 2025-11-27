Crystal Palace ‘deserved to lose’ as Strasbourg inflict another European blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner admitted missed chances cost Crystal Palace after they slipped to a 2-1 Conference League defeat in Strasbourg.

Tyrick Mitchell’s first-half goal had put the Eagles on course for a third win from four European matches.

But they were pegged back by Chelsea-bound striker Emanuel Emegha and then sent packing by a first senior goal from teenager Samir El Mourabet as this loss joined the humiliating home defeat to AEK Larnaca.

open image in gallery Strasbourg, including Ben Chilwell, were celebrating come full-time ( AP )

Crucially, Palace hit the woodwork twice with open goals to aim at after eccentric Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders, on loan from Chelsea, went walkabout.

Ismaila Sarr’s 30-yard shy at an empty net hit the foot of a post and Adam Wharton’s half-volley crashed back of the crossbar.

Eagles boss Glasner told TNT Sport: “It’s easy, when you have twice the empty goal in front of you and you miss the goal twice hitting the post.

“Could be, should be 3-1 up and then we have a big chance and in the next situation you are 2-1 down. We’ve had this too often, to be honest, this season that we didn’t decide the game when we could decide it.

“Strasbourg, they are very good, they have very quick players, we knew it. You can concede the equaliser but then we have the next empty net goal we are missing and then we have the next big chance. Then you lose a game and I think that’s why we deserved to lose today.”

open image in gallery Oliver Glasner watched his side fall to defeat in Strasbourg ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Palace now have two defeats from four Conference League matches ( REUTERS )

Palace are down in 18th place in the 36-team league with six points after two wins and two defeats.

Mitchell struck 10 minutes before half-time, the overlapping full-back firing across goal and inside the far post after he was teed up by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“It’s something that I’ve been trying to work on, something that I think this season got a bit better, so I’m happy that I contributed but unfortunately we didn’t take away three points,” Mitchell told TNT Sports.

“It’s disappointing because we created some decent chances. The two open goals were great chances.

“We just have to be more clinical. I think if we score that second goal, I think we take away three points.

“We know in every game we’ll get chances. In every game we can win the match. So we step onto the pitch knowing that we can take away three points from any team. But today it didn’t happen.”