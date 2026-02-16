Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The fallout of the Winter Olympics curling ‘cheating’ controversy

Cheating row between Canada and Sweden Olympic curling teams goes viral
  • A cheating controversy has erupted in the Winter Olympics curling, with Canada's men's team accused by Sweden of repeatedly double-touching the stone after release.
  • Footage of Canadian curler Marc Kennedy appearing to double-touch the stone went viral, despite his furious denials of the accusation.
  • The controversy escalated as Canada's women's team and Great Britain's Bobby Lammie were also flagged for similar infringements under increased umpire scrutiny.
  • World Curling initially increased officiating but later reversed this decision, instead allowing teams to request umpire observation of opponents for a minimum of three ends.
  • The dispute adds tension to the upcoming crucial match between Great Britain and Canada, which could determine their medal hopes in the round-robin stage.
