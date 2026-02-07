Team GB curling pair one step closer to medal

Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have qualified for the mixed doubles curling semi-finals at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The British pair secured their spot on Saturday by defeating Canada and then ending the United States' unbeaten run.

Dodds and Mouat, who were world champions in 2021, currently lead the round-robin standings with an undefeated record of seven wins.

Their strong performance means they can no longer be caught by fifth-placed Sweden in the standings.

Other nations, including Italy and Norway, are still competing for the remaining semi-final berths, with the Czech Republic securing their first victory.