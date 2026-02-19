Team GB curlers move step closer to Olympic medal
- Team GB's men's curling team secured a place in the Winter Olympics semi-finals, keeping their medal hopes alive, but only due to favourable results from other matches.
- Bruce Mouat's rink thrashed the USA 9-2, a crucial win despite their earlier underperformance in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
- Their progression depended on either Italy or Norway losing their final round-robin games.
- Italy's 9-5 loss to unbeaten Switzerland, after a missed opportunity in the eighth end, ultimately allowed Great Britain to scrape through.
- Team GB finished the round robin with a 5-4 record, and the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday evening at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
