Team GB curlers move step closer to Olympic medal

GB’s men’s curling team is into the Olympic semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA).
  • Team GB's men's curling team secured a place in the Winter Olympics semi-finals, keeping their medal hopes alive, but only due to favourable results from other matches.
  • Bruce Mouat's rink thrashed the USA 9-2, a crucial win despite their earlier underperformance in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
  • Their progression depended on either Italy or Norway losing their final round-robin games.
  • Italy's 9-5 loss to unbeaten Switzerland, after a missed opportunity in the eighth end, ultimately allowed Great Britain to scrape through.
  • Team GB finished the round robin with a 5-4 record, and the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday evening at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
