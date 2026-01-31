Liverpool star linked with shock move to Serie A giants
- Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.
- The Serie A leaders may propose a loan deal for Jones, with an option for a permanent transfer.
- Liverpool are reluctant to let any players depart during the current transfer window due to their already stretched squad.
- Liverpool could, however, be interested in Inter's Denzel Dumfries to address their right-back needs following injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.
- Jones, who recently turned 25, has been a regular feature for Arne Slot this season, having made 29 appearances.
