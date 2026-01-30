Arne Slot admits it is ‘fair’ to judge him on Liverpool’s faltering Premier League title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot believes it is right that he is judged on Liverpool’s faltering form this season rather than being granted a pass because they were Premier League champions last year.

Liverpool are only sixth in the table and have not won in their last five league games, though Slot’s side did at least come third in the Champions League’s group stage.

The Dutchman feels the environment has got worse for managers and that more people are calling for their sacking, while they get less credit for past achievements.

But he said: “I think it is fair that people judge me on this season. And what they exactly make of it, I don’t know but I think it is fair to judge me on this season and not on last season. For all the other things that are being said, that is what you have to accept if you are a manager that is not winning enough games.

“Maybe it has changed for managers that even if you have won something there is still room for criticism, which to a certain extent is normal because we are in a new season and I was the first to say to players, ‘we have to forget last season’.”

Slot had noted on Wednesday that Liverpool were only champions of England twice in 30 years but he is adamant is not talking the club down.

He explained: “I think the aim for Liverpool has always been the same, winning the league and that has not changed, not last season, not this season and it will not change next season. But the reality is also that it is really difficult for any team in this league to win it – and that it is even more nice we won it last season, how special that has been.”

Liverpool spent £450m last summer, including breaking their club record twice to bring in Florian Wirtz for an initial £100m and then Alexander Isak for £125m.

open image in gallery Liverpool have not yet had the impact they might have wanted from some of their summer signings ( Getty Images )

But Slot is irritated that there is less focus on the money they brought in by selling players such as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Gannon-Doak, Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah.

And he also said he is happy to operate within Liverpool’s financial plan, while he pointed that injuries mean they have not seen the benefits of much of their spending.

open image in gallery Arne Slot believes there is some mitigation for Liverpool’s mixed form ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

He explained: “It’s a model of sustainability. That’s why everyone talks about £450m but that’s why we had to recoup £300m. So that’s our model and I am not frustrated about that. Maybe I am little bit frustrated that too many people don’t notice what our model is. They are talking about £450m but it’s £300m recoup.

“That’s the model I stepped in to and I even embrace it. It’s a good model to have for any club. I am frustrated that sometimes people don’t notice it but we were able to achieve a lot of good things since this ownership is here with this model of sustainability. Future signings will always be or should be of a sustainable level. In terms of sustainability, what I mean is you don’t spend more than you have.

“And £250m [of the spending] we haven’t used yet. Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong only a little bit and Giovanni Leoni not at all. That is the reality.”