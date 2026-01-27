Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in shock career move

Daniel Dubois has reunited with Don Charles (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Daniel Dubois has reunited with Don Charles (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois is set to reunite with his former coach, Don Charles, following a period of training with Tony Sims.
  • The pair previously parted ways last August after Dubois's second loss to Oleksandr Usyk the previous month.
  • Charles was instrumental during Dubois's most successful career phase, which saw him achieve world champion status.
  • This successful period included a notable knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2024, securing the IBF heavyweight title.
  • The decision to resume their professional relationship was announced by Dubois's business manager, Riz Khan, via Instagram, with further fight news expected.
