Ex-heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in shock career move
- Heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois is set to reunite with his former coach, Don Charles, following a period of training with Tony Sims.
- The pair previously parted ways last August after Dubois's second loss to Oleksandr Usyk the previous month.
- Charles was instrumental during Dubois's most successful career phase, which saw him achieve world champion status.
- This successful period included a notable knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2024, securing the IBF heavyweight title.
- The decision to resume their professional relationship was announced by Dubois's business manager, Riz Khan, via Instagram, with further fight news expected.