Tyson Fury warned Daniel Dubois would wreck comeback with ‘phenomenal’ power
Former two-time heavyweight champion Fury is set to return to the ring in 2026 but has been told fellow Brit Dubois would be a dangerous foe
Tyson Fury has been warned against fighting Daniel Dubois, being told that a potential comeback bout against his fellow Brit would end badly for him due to Dubois’s “phenomenal” power.
Fury looks set to return to the ring in 2026, with a possible tune-up fight in April before a summer showdown against one of the big guns in the heavyweight division.
The 37-year-old – who hasn’t fought since suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 – has been seen training in Thailand over the past few weeks alongside fellow heavyweight Kevin Lerena.
Dubois’s most recent fight was also a defeat to Usyk last July, as he was knocked out in the fifth round to lose his IBF world heavyweight title, ending a streak of victories over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.
The 28-year-old Londoner now has a new trainer in the form of Tony Sims, who has previously worked with the likes of Joshua, Conor Benn, John Ryder and Ricky Burns, and Sims has warned Fury that Dubois is a serious threat to him.
Sims told Sky Sports: “I think Daniel can beat anybody. His power is phenomenal. We all know that. In the heavyweight scene, anyone can beat anyone.
“Daniel is capable of beating Tyson Fury or anyone he goes against. It’s going to be an interesting year this year to see who fights who.”
It seems unlikely that Fury will face Dubois in his first fight back, with Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov – who now fights out of Canada – being mooted as a potential opponent.
Makhmudov was put to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren as an opponent who makes sense for the “Gypsy King”, and Warren told Box Nation: “I agree with that. [Tyson] is a very intelligent guy. He knows what he wants to do and how to get there.
“Of course there’s a discussion over opponents and so forth, but he’s not stupid […] We may do that [Makhmudov fight].”
Makhmudov, 36, last fought in October, outpointing Dave Allen in Sheffield. With that, the Russian secured a second straight win since suffering the second loss of his professional career.
And trainer Gary Logan feels Makhmudov is the perfect choice for Fury’s return, telling Sky Sports: “I would go with Makhmudov. Makhmudov is good. He had a really good performance in the last fight against Dave Allen.
“He’s hittable but he doesn’t hide. We’re going to see how much that fight [against Allen] has taken out of him. If you needed a style for Fury to look good against, against a guy that he doesn’t really have to look for, who carries a punch, who carries a sense of danger, then Makhmudov is the guy.
“I think that’s a good fight. Fury is so good that you could match him with the kid down the road on the market stall and people would still go and watch him fight.
“Tyson Fury is box office. It’s great to have him back and these fights are going to get made. I think Makhmudov suits him, won’t have to go looking for him. I think it’ll be an entertaining fight.”
