British skiing legend Dave Ryding ends Winter Olympic career with a bow

Dave Ryding came 17th in his final Olympic race
Dave Ryding came 17th in his final Olympic race (Getty)
  • British skiing veteran Dave Ryding concluded his Winter Olympics career, finishing 17th in the slalom at his fifth and final Games.
  • The 39-year-old, who grew up training on dry slopes, produced a conservative first run to secure a place in the second, where he improved his time.
  • Ryding's teammate, Billy Major, finished one place higher in 16th, while many top competitors failed to complete their first run due to heavy snowfall.
  • Switzerland’s reigning slalom world champion Loic Meillard secured the gold medal after Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath, who led after the first run, failed to finish his second.
  • Ryding is the only British skier to ever win a World Cup race, achieving this feat in Kitzbuhel in 2022, and his best Olympic result was ninth in Pyeongchang 2018.
