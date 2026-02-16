British skier Dave Ryding signs off on Winter Olympics career with fifth and final appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British skiing veteran Dave Ryding brought the curtain down on his Winter Olympics career with a 17th place finish in his fifth and final Games, bowing theatrically to the crowd after his last run.

Only 44 of 96 racers on the start list completed their first run amid heavy snowfall in Bormio, with Ryding producing a relatively conservative first run - aiming simply to reach the bottom of the course - to lie in 20th place.

Giant slalom gold medallist Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and former world silver medallist Manuel Feller were among the big names to DNF on their first run, with Ryding’s teammate Laurie Taylor another to fall short on the Stelvio piste.

But Ryding, the only British skier to ever win a World Cup race, kept his cool and produced a better run in more manageable conditions on his second outing, finishing in 1:57.48 - 3.87 seconds off the winning time - before bowing to the crowd.

Teammate Billy Major was in 13th place after the first run but dropped to 16th.

Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath had led after the first run but with all the pressure on he seemed unnerved, clipping a gate and losing his timing early in the second, launching a ski pole off the course and collapsing into the snow in frustration.

His DNF handed the gold medal to Switzerland’s reigning slalom world champion Loic Meillard, who completed the set of medals from this Games after bronze in the giant slalom and silver in the team Alpine combined.

Austria’s Fabio Gstrein took silver, 0.35 seconds off the pace, and Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen bronze, 1.13 seconds back.

open image in gallery Loic Meillard has now won the world-Olympic double in slalom ( Getty Images )

39-year-old Ryding grew up training on dry slopes in Pendle in his native Lancashire, in very different circumstances to the majority of athletes he would later race against, and made his debut on the World Cup circuit - the top level of ski racing - in 2009.

He achieved his first World Cup podium finish on the legendary Kitzbuhel course in 2017, following that up with a first-ever win for a British skier five years later at the same venue.

open image in gallery Ryding's best result at the Olympics is ninth from Pyeongchang 2018 ( Getty Images )

His sixth-place finish at the World Championships in 2025 marked the best result for a British male skier since 1934; his best Olympic result remains ninth in slalom in Pyeongchang 2018.

Ryding told The Independent before announcing his retirement: “It was always about competing with the best, proving myself week in, week out, and showing the nation that it was possible, from the UK, to have a career in the top 15 like mine, going into its 10th year. No one’s ever come close to doing that.”

His win in Kitzbuhel is the highlight of his career. He said: “Not just because I won it, but it also showed the persistence [required], because I was the oldest-ever first time winner of any World Cup, oldest-ever winner of a slalom, never mind the first Brit. To tick that box was more than what I dreamed of as a kid. I just wanted to be in the top 30 so I could compete in second runs and be on television! Never did I imagine that I would be in a position to win.”