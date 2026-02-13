Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dad of former EastEnders star takes up major role at Premier League club

  • David Rainford is set to join Brentford as the new Academy Director in early spring 2026.
  • He moves to the west London club from the Premier League, where he served as Head of Education and Academy Player Care since 2020.
  • During his tenure at the Premier League, Rainford led the development of the National Duty of Care provision within the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) and enhanced aftercare for Academy players.
  • Rainford is a former professional footballer, having played for Colchester United and captained Dagenham and Redbridge in the EFL.
  • Rainford is the father of former EastEnders actor Molly Rainford, who played Anna Knight on the BBC soap.

