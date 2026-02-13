Igor Thiago signs new long-term contract at Brentford to ward off Tottenham interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford have been given a major boost after striker Igor Thiago agreed a new contract to keep him at the club for another five years.

Thiago, who has scored 17 times in the Premier League this season, will remain with the Bees until the summer of 2031.

Brentford confirmed they also have the option to retain Thiago for an additional year.

Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (22) has scored more times in the league than Thiago this season, with the Brazilian’s form attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

Keith Andrews' side - who held leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday - are an impressive seventh in the division.

"I love the club and the people in the club," said Brazilian Thiago, who joined Brentford from Club Brugge in February 2024.

"It's a true love, a real love. When the fans support me, and I see them singing my name and singing my song, it gives me more power.

"It has been a great season for us. Everybody has been on the same page. I hope we can get something special from it."

Thiago saw his debut season at the Bees hampered by two serious knee injuries, the first being suffered in pre-season.

However, he has looked like a new signing under Andrews and has spearheaded a season that sees Brentford sit seventh, having been tipped for the drop after losing captain Christian Norgaard, top scorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and manager Thomas Frank last summer.

open image in gallery Igor Thiago has put pen to paper over a new Brentford contract ( PA Wire )

Andrews, who has enjoyed a strong first campaign as Brentford boss since he replaced Frank, said: "It's brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club.

"The connection that he has with his team-mates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

"I love working with him and I've loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

"He's been a massive player for us, so it's a contract he thoroughly deserves and I'm really happy that the club have been able to get it done."