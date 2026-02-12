Arsenal blow their chance at Brentford to highlight vital change needed to hold off Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal did the difficult part, but then faltered at what they’re supposed to be best at, making this title challenge that bit more testing. Except, much of that was down to Brentford. Keith Andrews’ side beat - or perhaps drew with - Arsenal at their own game.

Brentford fully deserved Keane Lewis-Potter’s set-piece equaliser, and the 1-1 draw ultimately leaves Arsenal’s lead down to just four points.

They even looked likelier to win it at the end, Gabriel Martinelli’s late chance only came after Arsenal required crucial interventions from Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice.

That is why Brentford are still seen as one of the Premier League’s acid tests, perhaps even more testing than ever before. It is the most classic battle, the one teams have to really work through.

Failing to win this fixture isn’t a sign you won’t win the title, but it’s a match that goes some way to showing your mettle and how you can really go through the gears in a title race.

Arsenal’s minimalism wasn’t enough here. It may end up serving as another warning.

Mikel Arteta will nevertheless be most frustrated that it should have been enough. Arsenal had the lead through Noni Madueke’s fine header, only for the team that normally shuts down games to see themselves opened up again and again.

Brentford just forced them open. On conceding the goal, they immediately upped it in so many ways. It’s rare to see Arsenal so threatened on set-pieces.

Maybe part of that was down to the absence of William Saliba.

The Gunners didn’t get going until it was too late in the game, allowing Brentford that margin.

That could be seen in the fact that they had just one shot in the first half, their lowest in an opening 45 minutes since a 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City in August 2021.

open image in gallery Noni Madueke of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

It is a balance that Arteta still has to figure out, as he too often leans towards control too often. The sense remains of a team trying to win the league on calculated probabilities rather than the true end product, of being so close now that the coach is now not taking enough risks.

You almost extend it to the expenditure.

One reason that Arsenal are where they are across all competitions is their squad depth, and yet there are moments when it’s hard not to wonder whether they could have used their budget in a slightly different way.

The starting attack in this game was a prime example. As good as Viktor Gyokeres and Madueke are in their own way, would the club have been better served pooling the money for both together, in the region of £107m, and going for one “killer”. An elevated star that they are still missing.

Even Leandro Trossard, brilliant as he’s been for the club, often feels like he should be the impact sub rather than the starter.

Eberechi Eze was signed to offer that extra stardust, but it is going to be difficult to rise to the occasion when he is constantly in and out.

And, after that first half, Arteta made the changes.

Martin Odegaard was introduced. The Norwegian did have an initial impact, which helped force the opener.

There was a sense of what might have been.

open image in gallery Cristhian Mosquera of Arsenal celebrates with teammates ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Madueke remains a tantalisingly frustrating player, as if there are still elements missing to complete his game. One is delivery.

There are so many occasions when he does wonders to beat his man, and often embarrasses them, only to try the same slowly floated cross that is so easy to defend against.

He perhaps saw the benefit of a more traditional effort on 61 minutes, which allowed the 23-year-old to show the productive player he often promises to be.

Arsenal’s changes had admittedly ensured that they were starting to pen Brentford in, with Odegaard looking especially lively.

It was his pressing that forced Andrews’ backline into an error, the ball then arriving at the feet of Piero Hincapie. He hooked over a fine cross, although one where Madueke looked like he might have stepped forward a touch too early. It was instead Caoimhin Kelleher who was wrong-footed, although only because Madueke showed impressive agility.

open image in gallery Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates scoring their first goal ( REUTERS )

The winger arched back to loop a header across the goal and into the bottom corner.

That should have been that, only for Odegaard to then look a bit more culpable at the other end. He only stuck his leg out for one of Brentford’s aerial assaults, allowing Lewis-Potter to plunder a brilliant header.

Arsenal were lucky not to concede from that route again.

Brentford are more than just an awkward team, or a physical one. There’s so much calculation in everything they do, as befitting a modern club built on analytics. You can almost see the science behind every move, the manner in which the ball is played into areas of probability.

A favoured attack is one of the wingers immediately playing a first-time ball across the opposition area on the break, which tends to instantly cause angst.

open image in gallery Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice look dejected after Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter scores ( Action Images via Reuters )

Arsenal had to be on their toes, from start to especially raucous finish. The end of the game had a lot of football in it, particularly in a helter-skelter stoppage time. David Raya had already offered one of the saves of the season from Igor Thiago and had to be constantly alert as a relentless Brentford just kept roaring forward. The home side could have won it at least twice in the closing stages, Arsenal once.

Those late blocks may prove important to Arsenal in another way. It may end up a good point in the grander scheme of things. Rather than such one-off moments, though, Arteta and his staff will be looking at those two lost points.

If Arsenal wanted more, however, they should have done more.