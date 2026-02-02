David Moyes criticises referee who booked him for celebrating: ‘Sad, isn’t it?’
- David Moyes has criticised the referee's decision to book him after Everton's late equaliser against Brighton.
- The incident occurred following Beto's 90+7th-minute goal, which secured a 1-1 draw for Moyes' side in the Premier League on Saturday (31 January).
- Moyes expressed his frustration, stating that officials have “no thought about what football means.”
- He described the booking as “sad” and questioned the rationale behind penalising managers for showing emotion.
- The Scotsman admitted that he would not hesitate to celebrate again in similar circumstances.
