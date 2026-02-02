David Moyes has slammed a referee's decision to book him after Everton's late equaliser as "sad" in a fiery post-match press conference.

Beto scored in the 90+7th minute to secure a 1-1 draw for Moyes' side away at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (31 January).

He berated the match officials for having "no thought about what football means", before admitting he wouldn't hesitate to do it again.

The Scotsman said, "Who wants to see managers getting booked for celebrating? It's sad, isn't it?"