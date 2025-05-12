Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is likely to miss the crucial match against Newcastle due to a hip injury.

Rice's absence exacerbates Arsenal's midfield crisis, with Mikel Merino suspended and Jorginho and Kai Havertz also unavailable.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern over Rice's injury, stating it "does not look good."

Arsenal's injury woes continue, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, and Jurrien Timber also sidelined.

A draw against Newcastle should secure Champions League qualification for Arsenal.