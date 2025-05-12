Arsenal face selection crisis as Declan Rice set to miss crucial clash with Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declan Rice is likely to miss Arsenal’s crucial clash with Newcastle, leaving manager Mikel Arteta short of midfielders.

The £105m signing, who has scored five goals in his last 12 games, sat out the 2-2 draw with Liverpool with a hip injury and Arteta is not confident he will recover for a game when Arsenal could clinch qualification for the Champions League.

"I think he is struggling, it does not look good,” said Arteta.

Arsenal will definitely be without Mikel Merino, who will be suspended after being sent off in the draw at Anfield, while Jorginho is not fully fit and Kai Havertz has been out for three months.

Rice joins the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber on the sidelines as Arsenal's injury crisis worsens ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Arteta also said that Jurrien Timber, an unused substitute against Liverpool, was not able to be involved.

“With Jurrien we brought him to see if he was better but it was clear that he was not fit to play,” he said.

Forward Gabriel Jesus and defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Magalhaes are also sidelined.

A point against Newcastle should secure a top-five finish for Arsenal, given their goal difference, while they finish their season away at Southampton.